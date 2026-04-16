Music, theater, books, art, more for your West Seattle (and vicinity) Thursday

(Photo by Chris Frankovich)

Here are highlights for today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more – thanks again to everyone who sends events for us to share!):

NO FREE PLAYSPACE TODAY: Church of the Nazarene program is closed for spring break.

FREE YOUTH SOCCER CLINIC: 10 am-noon at Delridge Playfield (Delridge Way SW and SW Alaska) today and tomorrow with Junction FC and Rhodies FC.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Whether you’re planting or planning – the center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm – north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus..

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME IN ADMIRAL: 10:30 am at West Seattle Library (2306 42nd SW).

ALKI CO-OP PRESCHOOL GARDEN DAY AND OPEN HOUSE: 11 am-1 pm, visit Alki Co-op Preschool at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) with activities including seed planting and an outdoor scavenger hunt.

BLANKET FORT READING PARTY: 1 pm spring-break fun at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: From newbie to pro, all levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can go listen!) Often C & P Coffee, we’re told (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: No local games/matches/meets on the Metro League schedule today.

TRIANGLE COMMUNITY SAFETY MEETING: As posted in the WSB Community Forums, 3:30 pm meeting of Triangle residents with SPD at Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster).

DROP-IN CHESS: High Point Library‘s weekly event is on today, 4-5:30 pm for players under 18. (3411 SW Raymond)

ALSO AT HIGH POINT LIBRARY: Teen arts and crafts, with comic-making and zines, 4-6 pm.

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two Thursday night events at HPCS this week – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Paparepasc.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

HELP HARVEST FOOD: Puget Ridge Edible Park (18th/Brandon) needs volunteers to help harvest fresh food that will be donated to food banks (and you can take some home too). Just be there 5-7 pm!

POSTCARDS 4 DEMOCRACY: Special evening happy hour, 5 pm at Great American Diner and Bar (4752 California SW).

RAT CITY ART WALK: It’s back on third Thursdays! 5-8 pm at locations around White Center and South Delridge, as mapped here.

MRS. B’S BLOOMING ART MARKET: As part of the Art Walk, Mr. B’s Mead Center is hosting this market tonight – vendor lineup in our calendar listing! (9444 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 5-8 pm for your tool-borrowing needs. (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center)

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), for wine by the glass or bottle!

BOOK SWAP WITH WINE AND AUTHOR TALK: 5 pm at Paper Boat Book Booksellers (4522 California SW), monthly book swap (free) with Darby Winery pouring ($10), followed at 7 pm this month by a talk with “Seattle Field Guide” authors!

POKEMON LEAGUE: 6 pm Thursdays at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs) – bring your own console.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm, starting from Good Society (California SW and SW Lander), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run!

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: If you’d like to walk instead, meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fontanelle for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

DUSTY THURSDAYS RETURN TO TIM’S: 6-9 pm, The Dusty 45s preceded by Joe Ross & The Birdwatchers, all ages, no cover, donations accepted for the musicians. (16th SW and SW 98th, White Center)

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), with agenda highlights including how the city’s newly proposed racquet-sports strategy would affect Alki, as previewed here.

LIVE AT EASY STREET: The Brudi Brothers live in-store at 7 pm, free, live, all ages. (4559 California SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Clocked In, Koi Baryon, Shadows in the Rain, Kilgore Trout, 7 pm, all ages, $10 cpver. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

PUB TRIVIA: Play tonight at 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

CONSCIOUS CONNECTIONS: Make them at this monthly event at Revitalize Spa (8142 15th SW), 7:15 pm.

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE VOID: One of the newest West Seattle trivia nights! 7:30 pm, with prizes, at The Void (5048 California SW).

‘WALDEN’ AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm opening performance of ArtsWest‘s new play. (4711 California SW)

AT REVELRY ROOM: Music happens tonight at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with BYO Vinyl starting at 8 pm. 21+.

Are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!