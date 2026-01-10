VIDEO: ‘Regina Rogers-Wright Day’ proclamation at Chief Sealth IHS basketball game, followed by girls-varsity victory

Seattle City Council’s Joy Hollingsworth and Rob Saka, with Rogers-Wright’s mother Sheila Winston and stepfather Edward Winston

Story and photos by Jason Grotelueschen

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

A local basketball legend and her family were honored Friday night at Chief Sealth International High School, as January 9 was officially declared “Regina Rogers-Wright Day” in the city of Seattle.

Rogers-Wright, who died in November 2024 at the age of 35, was a star player for Sealth in the 2000s, with numerous honors including state tournament MVP and Metro League Player of the Year, and went on to be an All-Pac 12 standout for the University of Washington (highlights here) before beginning a career as a beloved coach and mentor in her community.

During a moving ceremony held between the Sealth’s girls’ JV and varsity home basketball games against visiting Mt. Tahoma on Friday night, Seattle District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka spoke about Rogers-Wright’s legacy of “excellence, athleticism and eliteness” that “will live on forever.” He then read the proclamation alongside newly elected Council President Joy Hollingsworth, as Rogers-Wright’s family was recognized:

Here is our video of the ceremony:

And here’s the official proclamation:

Rogers-Wright’s twin brother Reggie Rogers Jr. is a Sealth ’07 alumni and is head coach of the Mt. Tahoma girls’ basketball team. He shared emotional memories of his sister and her lasting impact on and off the court, praising her for “above all, being a mother to Arries,” her young son. Rogers thanked the Sealth community for their steady support and for hosting the game and ceremony and “welcoming us back.”

The family wore commemorative pins in her honor:

As we reported back in 2020, Sealth honored Rogers-Wright and retired her #34 jersey. A banner still hangs proudly in the Sealth gym:

As the ceremony concluded, the Sealth and Mt. Tahoma varsity girls’ teams took the court, including Sealth senior Alysse Bland:

And freshman Mia Caldera:

Sealth jumped out to a dominating 14-0 early lead, before Mt. Tahoma settled in and battled back. At halftime, head coach Will Pablo‘s team led 26-15:

Sealth’s band and cheer squad kept fans entertained:

The action in the second half was evenly matched, but with Sealth maintaining the lead, and at the final buzzer it was 47-37 in favor of the Seahawks.

Sealth is now 4-8 on the season, and plays on the road against Highline on Monday (January 12th) at 7:15 pm.