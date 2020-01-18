SPORTS: Chief Sealth honors basketball legend Regina Rogers-Wright

“I have dreamed about this day since I was a little girl!” That’s what Regina Wright-Rogers told the crowd at Chief Sealth International High School last night as her jersey, #34, was retired during halftime of the girls’ varsity basketball game.

She was a superstar player for Sealth in the ’00s, with numerous honors including Metro League Player of the Year and state tournament MVP, and went on to play for the University of Washington (its website details many of her career highlights), following that up with a coaching career.

Rogers-Wright’s parting words last night: “I just want to say to everyone here you can be great, because I am!”

(P.S. The Sealth girls and boys both won their games last night – separate coverage coming up later.)