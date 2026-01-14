Trivia, music, dine-out fundraiser, politics, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s the list of what’s happening in the hours ahead!

FAIRMOUNT PARK DINE-OUT AT PANDA EXPRESS: 10 am-10 pm, get food at or from Panda Express in Westwood Village, mention the Fairmount Park Elementary PTA fundraiser, and part of the proceeds will be donated, with the FPEPTA channeling it to the West Seattle Public School Equity Fund.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 10 am Wednesday walks leave from 47th/Fauntleroy.

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at the bookstore. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 2-4 pm, play at the newly reopened Missing Piece (4707 California SW).

ART WORKSHOP: Drop-in art for kids withRec ‘N The Streets at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW), 3-4:30 pm

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: 4-7:30 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), drop-in help for students.

ROCK BAND GAMING AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 5-10 pm, weekly event in South Delridge! (9444 Delridge Way SW)

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix your broken item instead of throwing it out! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: Monthly meeting via Zoom, pre-meeting discussion of health care at 6 pm, meeting at 7. Register here to get the attendance link.

POETRYBRIDGE AT C & P: 6-8 pm, PoetryBridge‘s gathering at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

POTTERINGS OPEN STUDIO: 6-8 pm, drop in and create! (3400 Harbor SW)

CRIBBAGE NIGHT: Almost-weekly tournament at West Seattle Eagles (4426 California SW), 6 pm. Membership not required.

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: You’re invited to this 6 pm meetup at Great American Diner/Bar (4752 California SW).

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: Get moving in the middle of the week – the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) is tonight – all welcome, regardless what pace you run at!

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

MUSIC BINGO: Weekly music bingo at at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

KUNDALINI YOGA: 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska). $35.

TRIVIA x 5: We have five West Seattle trivia spots on our Wednesday list: at Future Primitive Beach Bar (2536 Alki SW), 7 pm, free to play … 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), free to play … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, it’s trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: West Seattle’s longest-running open mic! 7:30 pm signups for the weekly event at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT ADMIRAL PUB: Sing at the pub starting at 8:45 pm. (2306 California SW)

Planning something that’s open to community participation/observation? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!