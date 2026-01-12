SINGERS WANTED: West Seattle-based Boeing Employees Choir invites you to open rehearsals – but you don’t have to work for Boeing

If you resolved to do more singing in the new year, the Boeing Employees Choir might be the opportunity you’re looking for! And you do NOT have to work for Boeing. Here’s the announcement we were asked to share:

Singers Wanted!

Gershwin? Brahms? Whitacre? If you love to sing or want to discover your talent, we invite you to join the Boeing Employees Choir (open to all), performing everything from Bach to Broadway.

Open Rehearsals

Starting January 20, 2026

Tuesdays @ 6:30PM

Tibbetts United Methodist Church

3940 41st Ave SW, West Seattle

For more info: www.boeingchoir.org

Please let us know by email if you are coming!

Email: President@boeingchoir.org