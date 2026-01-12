West Seattle, Washington

12 Monday

49℉

SINGERS WANTED: West Seattle-based Boeing Employees Choir invites you to open rehearsals – but you don’t have to work for Boeing

January 12, 2026 9:01 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS culture/arts

If you resolved to do more singing in the new year, the Boeing Employees Choir might be the opportunity you’re looking for! And you do NOT have to work for Boeing. Here’s the announcement we were asked to share:

Singers Wanted!

Gershwin? Brahms? Whitacre? If you love to sing or want to discover your talent, we invite you to join the Boeing Employees Choir (open to all), performing everything from Bach to Broadway.

Open Rehearsals
Starting January 20, 2026
Tuesdays @ 6:30PM
Tibbetts United Methodist Church
3940 41st Ave SW, West Seattle

For more info: www.boeingchoir.org

Please let us know by email if you are coming!
Email: President@boeingchoir.org

Share This

No Replies to "SINGERS WANTED: West Seattle-based Boeing Employees Choir invites you to open rehearsals - but you don't have to work for Boeing"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.