Rare ticket availability: First West Seattle Rainbow Bingo of 2026

The Center for Active Living‘s Rainbow Bingo events don’t usually make it into our West Seattle Event Calendar because the tickets sell out fast. Today, the center tells us some tickets remain for the first Rainbow Bingo of the year, so here’s the announcement:

Rainbow Bingo at The Center for Active Living

Friday, January 16, from 6 – 9 p.m.

Theme: Gilligan’s Luau (costumes encouraged!)

Tickets: Rainbow Bingo tickets

Who: Open to the public for ages 21+

Where: The Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon)

2026 Rainbow Bingo tickets at The Center are on sale! Tickets are still available for The Center’s first Rainbow Bingo of the year, and it’s a fun theme… Gilligan’s Luau.

Think your favorite classic TV show + the Hawaiian aloha spirit. It’s the perfect way to usher in the new year!

Rainbow Bingo is not your grandma’s Bingo! These entertaining and boisterous events feature drag queens, costumes and Jell-O shots.

Hosted by emcee Sylvia O’Stayformore, Rainbow Bingo is a fun night out for an audience that includes people in their 20s to 80s. All proceeds support the Center’s programs.Guests can purchase wine, beer, non-alcoholic drinks, Jell-O shots and food. Get your tickets early, as we typically sell out!

Cost: $40 entry fee includes entertainment, dauber and a snack prepared by our chef.

More info: wscenter.org/rainbow-bingo or 206-932-4044