Park expansion timeline, ‘skate dot’ status, EV-lot update, more at 2026’s first quarterly Morgan Community Association gathering

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

Updates on Morgan Junction’s two big city projects were at the heart of tonight’s quarterly Morgan Community Association meeting, held at Alki Arts (the gallery at 6030 California SW), facilitated by MoCA president Deb Barker.

(WSB photo of Morgan Junction Park expansion site, today)

MORGAN JUNCTION PARK EXPANSION: The grass that was hydroseeded at the now-filled excavation site is growing, Barker said with optimism, to kick off the update. Olivia Reed from Seattle Parks joined remotely to provide the newest information: First she mentioned the City Council approval of $700,000 extra to cover the expansion’s “skate dot” project, as championed by District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka on behalf of MJAWA, the community advocacy group that dreamed up the “skate dot.” They’re working on incorporating it into the current schematic design, said Reed. As for schedule, they expect “late winter” (around February) completion of schematic design, followed by a public-engagement opportunity in spring, design completion in fall (by the end of this year), out to bid early next year, construction starting in spring of next year. Otherwise, they are “working across departments” and looking at alternatives for design in the right-of-way between the old park and the expansion site. The hydroseeding grass is growing slowly so the fence isn’t likely to come down until “mid-spring.” She said it’s been a “tough year for hydroseeding” all around the region, and they don’t want to open the space up and have it torn up in a manner that will require re-seeding. In Q&A, she revealed that there’ll be some “scope reduction” and cost revisions before the schematic design is complete. She also said they’re looking at “streamlining” options for the somewhat lengthy process involved with transferring the jurisdiction of the street between the two park parts.

Later in the meaning, a slightly different view, from the community members who have long fought to get the “skate dot” into the project:

MJAWA: Morgan Junction All-Wheels Association‘s Matthew Lee Johnston opened with a shoutout for Councilmember Saka. Then, he revealed that MJAWA discovered the current Parks team did not have the complete schematic documents that MJAWA had funded with a city grant and turned over to the department quite some time ago. But – “They have them now and are working with all the information,” The integration of their project into the rest of the park, though, “just stopped” and “hasn’t happened,” Johnston said. So they’re trying to get the skatepark designer Grindline back to the table to work on that. “I think we’re good from the MJAWA side of things (but) I’m concerned about this matter of bringing the project back to the community,” as in that could result in more scope changes – he said they feel informing the community is important but gathering yet another round of feedback, as Parks struggles with budget challenges that mean other features could be dropped, might be confusing.

MJAWA’s Josh Radick also said he’s hopeful but “it was pretty disheartening to hear (Parks’) take on things and that they ‘basically only have money for an open field at this point’.” Johnston said that as a result they’re hoping the community won’t say “well, then, if there’s money for this skateable area, why not use it for the features that were dropped?” Even more ominously, Radick said, they’ve heard rumblings that the $700,000 approved by the council “still might not be enough” even just to cover the skate dot (aka all-wheels feature).

Other topics:

(WSB photo of future EV lot, last November)

MORGAN JUNCTION EV CHARGING LOT: Barker said the Seattle City Light project‘s point person Lizzy Kay has told her they’re still getting everything lined up and are moving toward construction, but don’t have a start date yet. All the work for the station will be done off Morgan, rather than on the north (Fauntleroy) side of the project site – that could affect a bus stop, for one. Barker also has been trying to find out more about the plan to trench across Fauntleroy Way between 41st and 42nd as part of the project. The permit looks like ~40 days might be needed – but they won’t be able to close the street during commute. times. Barker is optimistic the work will be started by MoCA’s next quarterly meeting in April.

MoCA VP Conrad Cipoletti said it’s vital that the city coordinate with WSDOT since this will have an affect on drivers/riders who use Fauntleroy Way.

MORGAN’S EMERGENCY COMMUNICATION HUB: This year is a “let’s get back in the saddle” re-energization year for hubs around the peninsula, Morgan included, said Cindi Barker. (If you’re not familiar with hubs, read this!) Training is planned on March 14. Then in April, a tabletop drill, and in May, “a broader community event to discuss preparedness,” followed by an Urban Skills fair during the Gatewood Elementary carnival on May 31, and the annual citywide exercise June 7, with one place in West Seattle chosen to bring everyone together.

SOUTHWEST PRECINCT POLICE: Community Service Officer Phil Bowen presented the same year-in-review stats we reported in coverage three community meetings last week. The only Morgan Junction-specific stat he brought was that there were two confirmed gunfire incidents (aka “shots-fired”) in Morgan last year.

MoCA FINANCES: $11,000 in the bank, with expenses including a business-license renewal and Zoom subscriptions.

MoCA BOARD: This year’s slate of candidates was announced tonight, with the vote happening in April. These are the candidates who came forward to express interest – all current holders of these positions;

president Deb Barker

vice president Conrad Cipoletti

secretary Christopher Miller

treasurer Michael Brunner

business liaison Sierra Shay

The election will be held at the April meeting, and anyone present will be eligible to vote (no required membership or dues). The board had a retreat recently and agreed to work on a workplan for this year. Barker said they plan to send out a community survey to help shape the finished plan.

NEXT MEETING: MoCA usually meets on the third Wednesday in January, April, July, and October, so that’ll be April 15.