Memorial service Sunday for Donald S. Wilson,1933-2025

Family and friends will gather Sunday to remember Don Wilson. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with his community:

Don Wilson

April 16, 1933 — December 31, 2025

Don Wilson (April 16, 1933 – December 31, 2025) died peacefully at age 92 following several years of declining health after a lifetime of service and ministry.

Don spent his life on three continents – born and raised in London, he then spent 40 years in South East Asia working as a missionary with OMF International – a decade in Laos and then almost 30 years in Thailand where he also met Martha his beloved wife of 56 years – before retiring to Martha’s US home of Seattle. For the past 30 years he had been actively serving at West Side Presbyterian Church as friend, deacon, elder, Sunday School teacher, prayer partner and leading prayer, mission and other groups all while being husband to Martha, dad and Papa to Esther (and Jon, Hana and Naomi) and Duncan (and Wi, Korya and Mana.)

Thankful, Relational, and Available are three defining characteristics of Don’s life and personality and these along with his prayer life for all those around him only increased in his later years. May his example of faithfulness continue to inspire all of us that knew and loved him.

Memorial Service to be held at West Side Presbyterian Church, Seattle, on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 2 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to West Side Presbyterian Church Deacon’s Fund or to OMF International.

