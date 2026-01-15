West Seattle, Washington

15 Thursday

48℉

Mayor Katie Wilson’s first executive orders, including one on homelessness

January 15, 2026 12:25 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Safety | West Seattle news

Mayor Katie Wilson has announced her first two executive orders. One is regarding homelessness. Here’s how the city announcement summarizes it:

Mayor Wilson is ordering immediate action to bring people inside by expediting the expansion of shelter and affordable housing.

Her executive order to accelerate the expansion of emergency shelter and affordable housing will:

-Rapidly expand and expedite the provision of new shelter and affordable housing by immediately launching an interdepartmental team to identify options for financial incentives, permitting changes, and other policy changes.

-Identify and prioritize city-owned public land and other public lands which could be used to temporarily or permanently site new emergency shelter and housing.

-Coordinate with regional partners to identify shelter programs that have capacity to add units to existing programs.

-Identify best practices working with organizations with expertise in behavioral health to support substance use disorder treatment and mental health counseling for housing and shelter programs.

You can see the actual order text here. We’re asking some followup questions, including the timeline. The other executive order involves a bus lane on Denny Way downtown; read that order here.

Share This

4 Replies to "Mayor Katie Wilson's first executive orders, including one on homelessness"

  • Lucy January 15, 2026 (12:37 pm)
    Reply

    I wonder how long it will be before Mayor Katie orders us to offer any extra bedrooms to  the homeless.

    • Seth January 15, 2026 (1:02 pm)
      Reply

      Lucy curious to hear your alternatives to getting homeless people houses.  You dont want them in the street do you?  Whats your plan then? 

    • Jenn January 15, 2026 (1:03 pm)
      Reply

      At least, she’s trying. Why not wait and see and hope she’s able to help instead of replying with an absurd comment. No one is going to force you to offer up your bedroom(s). You know that. 

  • k January 15, 2026 (12:52 pm)
    Reply

    This is sorely needed.  The city only has ~2500 shelter beds for nearly 20,000 homeless people, and most of those are temporary, putting people back out on the streets the following morning.

    Also, diving in to try to fix the notorious route 8 bus is definitely a quick way to improve the commutes of a LOT of people. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.