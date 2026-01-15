Mayor Katie Wilson’s first executive orders, including one on homelessness

Mayor Katie Wilson has announced her first two executive orders. One is regarding homelessness. Here’s how the city announcement summarizes it:

Mayor Wilson is ordering immediate action to bring people inside by expediting the expansion of shelter and affordable housing.

Her executive order to accelerate the expansion of emergency shelter and affordable housing will:

-Rapidly expand and expedite the provision of new shelter and affordable housing by immediately launching an interdepartmental team to identify options for financial incentives, permitting changes, and other policy changes.

-Identify and prioritize city-owned public land and other public lands which could be used to temporarily or permanently site new emergency shelter and housing.

-Coordinate with regional partners to identify shelter programs that have capacity to add units to existing programs.

-Identify best practices working with organizations with expertise in behavioral health to support substance use disorder treatment and mental health counseling for housing and shelter programs.