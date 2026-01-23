How should nearby Boeing Field control airport noise?

(From kingcounty.gov)

By Torin Record-Sand

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

If you’re concerned about air traffic noise in the neighborhood, it’s not too late to make your voice heard.

The administration at Boeing Field (known officially as King County International Airport, or, KCIA, just across the river from West Seattle) is in the process of devising recommendations to the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) on how to reduce air-traffic-related noise in the area.

Their public hearing last night (video added above) offered a chance for them to present their existing plan, as well as offer the community an opportunity to provide feedback, all part of their long-range planning.

As their presentation explained, the plan, officially known as the Noise Compatibility Program (NCP), is part of a larger process for helping get more government funding to prevent noise pollution.

The NCP is the sum total of recommendations made from a lengthy noise study, in accordance to specific legal requirements. These requirements are described in Part 150 of a federal regulations code, hence the term “Part 150 Study.” After the study has been conducted, the local air authorities are in turn asked to consider a set of proposed changes to minimize noise in the designated area. Once these are finalized by KCIA, they are then submitted back to the FAA, who has final say on the implementation. After details of the implementation are finalized between the FAA and KCIA, the FAA will help seek federal funding opportunities to accomplish those goals.

There are two new measures KCIA is recommending. The first measure is to continue working with various local authorities that govern zoning near the KCIA (such as the City of Seattle) and making sure that zoning is appropriate near the airport. This means making sure that there is no new residential zoning near the airport likely to violate federal noise guidelines for residences, as well as ensuring that current zoning is compatible with those guidelines. The second measure, which is similar in method, is for KCIA to acquire property near the airport. This would allow for both an expansion of space for the airport, and ensuring that those properties fall within acceptable noise thresholds.

They also recommend the continuation of many ongoing programs at the KCIA. These include such things as programs to offer neighbors and businesses near the airport chances to insulate their buildings from noise, and proper venues (such as public meetings or websites) for the public to voice comments and complaints.

The outcomes of public comment for this process have impacted West Seattle before. Deep within their official 80-page plan of recommendations, they note the history of their past Part 150 study in 2004. The final recommendations for their 2004 Noise Compatibility Program involved the discouragement of East and West nighttime flights over West Seattle, and KCIA has held to that policy to this day.

And, as expected, community comments suggest room for further improvement. Multiple local community members attended last night’s hearing to voice their opinions about the noise levels in Georgetown. “Every time I go outdoors I can’t hear myself talk [because of the jets].” said one resident. Another echoed their comment: “When I’m outside, talking to my neighbor, we have to stop until the planes have left. It’s a fact of life in Georgetown, we all deal with it. But, if there is going to be a future increase in air traffic due to air shipping from companies like Amazon, I’m concerned.” said another. Other local residents voiced frustrations that KCIA has not offered enough opportunities for public engagement, as well as being vague about their specific plans regarding local property acquisition.

If you’d like to voice your opinion about local noise levels, as well as other comments regarding their process for the Noise Compatibility Program, there’s still time. They will be taking public comment until February 22nd, before they finalize and submit their plan in March. You can email comments to KCIAcommunityoutreach@kingcounty.gov, or submit comments (as well as read the details of their plan) at https://kciaplanning.com.