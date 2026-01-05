GIVING: How ‘shopping local’ helped West Seattle woman support at-risk teens

We’ve reported before on the library-building work done by West Seattleite Alina Guyon and her nonprofit Libraries For All – from projects far (like this one in India) to projects near (like this one for Mary’s Place). Now she wants to let you know how West Seattle businesses helped her with a project in north-central Washington;

A new library was recently built through the nonprofit Libraries for All, and one of the best parts of the project was getting to do it by shopping local. While the library itself is located in the Methow Valley at Room One’s Teen Center for at-risk youth, the heart of the project came together right here in West Seattle, thanks to a few incredible small businesses.

Pegasus Book Exchange helped thoughtfully curate a book collection tailored specifically to teens, making sure the shelves were filled with engaging, age-appropriate titles young people would actually be excited to read.

Terraplanted helped select plants that would thrive indoors with minimal maintenance and no direct sunlight, bringing warmth and life into the space.

The Missing Piece rounded out the library by helping choose board and card games perfectly suited for a teen audience—encouraging connection, creativity, and fun. This library came together smoothly because of the knowledge, care, and generosity of these local businesses, and it’s a great reminder of how far community support can reach when we choose to shop local.

You can learn more about this project at libraries4all.com.