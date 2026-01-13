FOLLOWUP: SDOT reveals map of where it’s considering new Arbor Heights sidewalks/walkways

(October WSB photo)

Three months after SDOT‘s Arbor Heights walking tour to talk about possibilities for new sidewalks/pathways (WSB coverage here), the department is out with its report on what it heard and what it plans to do. The report (see it here) includes this map showing blocks “moving into conceptual design” for potential new sidewalks/walkways:

The report was emailed with this brief note from SDOT:

After carefully considering and analyzing all input from the community, we have developed the draft design for the new sidewalks, walkways, and other related Arbor Heights neighborhood improvements. Please review the attached plan and let us know if you have comments by Tuesday, January 20.

The email didn’t include a specific address or survey link for feedback (we’re following up) but the program’s general feedback address is levysidewalks@seattle.gov – whichever blocks are chosen for new sidewalks/walkways, the funding will come from the voter-approved $1.5 billion, eight-year Seattle Transportation Levy, which included funding for 350 new blocks of sidewalks/walkways citywide.