FOLLOWUP: New date chosen for Seattle Police community meeting in West Seattle

As previously reported. Seattle Police postponed the next quarterly-ish Southwest Precinct Advisory Council from its originally scheduled date this week – and now there’s a new date, so you can set your calendar if you’re interested in attending. This meeting is an opportunity for people in the area to hear from and talk with local police. Crime Prevention Coordinator Matt Brown says the official time/date is now 6:30 pm Tuesday, February 17, at the precinct’s community room, 2300 SW Webster – all welcome.