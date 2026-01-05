UPDATE: Flipped-car crash on eastbound West Seattle Bridge

(Added: Reader photo)

10:59 AM: Thanks for the tips. Emergency responders are on the scene of a flipped-car crash on the eastbound West Seattle Bridge. The EB bridge is down to one lane in the area. Updates to come.

11:07 AM: A second vehicle was involved, according to police’s call for two tow trucks plus this photo sent by a bus rider, who says:

A rollover crash right in front of my H-line bus on the West Seattle bridge (eastbound) … The bus driver stopped and helped the driver of the upside-down car get out.

11:11 AM: SFD is leaving, which clears the scene on the bridge traffic camera enough to see where this happened:

11:36 AM: Tow trucks and SDOT cleanup crews are there now. Police told dispatch two lanes are open at the scene. No indication that anyone was seriously hurt, but we’re following up with SFD.