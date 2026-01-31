CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle firefighter Patrick Dunn celebrates retirement

(WSB photos by Torin Record-Sand)

Earlier this week, while monitoring SFD radio calls, we heard the dispatcher make a short announcement about a firefighter’s impending retirement, with well-wishes for the firefighter, Patrick Dunn, described as most recently serving on Ladder 13, the fire truck based at Station 37 in Sunrise Heights. This morning, Dunn, family, colleagues, and friends gathered at Easy Street Records for a breakfast celebration; we stopped in toward the end for photos:

Dunn tells us he’s been with SFD for 29 1/2 years, and spent time at Belltown’s Station 2 and the U-District’s Station 17 as well as West Seattle’s Station 37. What’s next? “Getting healthy,” plus a trip to Europe to see his daughter, who’s studying abroad, and then “launch my next chapter.” He told us his favorite memory is “the caliber of people I’ve worked with.”