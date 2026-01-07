Books, games, art, music, more for your West Seattle Wednesday afternoon/evening

(Photo by Bob Burns)

This is the first “regular” Wednesday since mid-December, since the last two were Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, but most of the recurring Wednesday events are back, along with a few one-time happenings – so, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s the list!

FAUNTLEROY FESTIVAL OF TREES: Until noon, the Fauntleroy Church hall is open for viewing this year’s trees and “voting” for your favorite by placing nonperishable food donations beneath it. Second-to-last chance! (9140 California SW)

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 10 am Wednesday walks leave from 47th/Fauntleroy (already under way as we publish this but this is our weekly last-minute reminder, so would-be walkers can be there next Wednesday morning, and you can always check our calendar!).

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at the bookstore. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 2-4 pm, play at the newly reopened Missing Piece (4707 California SW).

VR FOR TEENS’ MENTAL HEALTH: 2:30 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), drop in and check it out.

ART WORKSHOP: Art for kids withRec ‘N The Streets at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW), 3-4:30 pm

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: 4-7:30 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), drop-in help for students.

ROCK BAND GAMING AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 5-10 pm, weekly event in South Delridge! (9444 Delridge Way SW)

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix your broken item instead of throwing it out! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

POETRYBRIDGE AT C & P: 6-9 pm, PoetryBridge‘s gathering at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) includes a celebration of poet Koon Woon.

MODERN CLASSIC BOOK CLUB: 6 pm at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW), this month’s book is “Man Plus” by Frederick Pohl.

POTTERINGS OPEN STUDIO: 6-8 pm, drop in and create! (3400 Harbor SW)

PIANO NIGHT AT UPWELL: 6-9 pm, monthly live music! (4811 California SW)

CRIBBAGE NIGHT: Almost-weekly tournament at West Seattle Eagles (4426 California SW), 6 pm. Membership not required.

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: You’re invited to this 6 pm meetup at Great American Diner/Bar (4752 California SW).

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: Get moving in the middle of the week – the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) is tonight – all welcome, regardless what pace you run at!

ALSO AT WS RUNNER – RUN01 CLINIC: 6:30 pm at West Seattle Runner, clinic designed for GET FIT and WALK FIT free training program participants to learn about fueling and more.

‘HOLDING GRIEF’ WORKSHOP: You don’t just hold grief in your mind and heart – it’s in your body too. That’s what this 6:30 pm workshop with Listening to Grief deals with. Happening at Nepenthe. (9447 35th SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

MUSIC BINGO: Weekly music bingo at at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

KUNDALINI YOGA: 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska). $35.

TRIVIA x 5: We have five West Seattle trivia spots on our Wednesday list: at Future Primitive Beach Bar (2536 Alki SW), 7 pm, free to play … 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), free to play … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, it’s trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: West Seattle’s longest-running open mic! 7:30 pm signups for the weekly event at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT ADMIRAL PUB: Sing at the pub starting at 8:45 pm. (2306 California SW)

Planning something that’s open to community participation/observation? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!