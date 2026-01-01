About today’s police response at The Whittaker

A few people texted to ask about a big police response at The Whittaker at midday today. All that we heard over police radio was that it involved a man believed to have a knife, in some sort of confrontation/dispute with armed security guards for the mixed-use complex, which includes the Whole Foods store. One person was reported detained. This was on our followup list for tomorrow but SPD released their preliminary summary tonight:

At 1149 hours, Officers were dispatched to a public parking garage for reports of a subject armed with a Taser and a knife, threatening a homeless person and armed security for that property. Officers quickly arrived and took control of the scene. During the investigation, officers learned the suspect, based on his own statements, targeted the victim because he was homeless. Management of the property also stated they’ve had issues with the suspect harassing the homeless in the parking garage. After interviewing all involved and reviewing video footage. It was determined the suspect lunged at the homeless person with a taser, attempting to tase them. The suspect was arrested for felony assault and malicious harassment.

We’ll be asking for the full narrative as well as trying to find out more about the suspect’s status.