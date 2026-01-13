UPDATE: About the police response near 48th/Waite

(Reader photo)

12:57 PM: Thanks for the tips about the police response near 48th SW and SW Waite in west Admiral, same neighborhood as last Wednesday’s standoff. We have not yet verified whether this is related but police are trying to get a domestic-violence suspect – with whom, radio exchanges indicate, they’ve dealt before – to come out of his residence. They’re talking with him and at least one SPD negotiator has arrived at the scene.

1:58 PM: A nearby resident tells us most of the police have left; we haven’t heard an update on the suspect’s status, but we’re asking SPD.