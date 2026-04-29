HAPPENING NOW: No, that’s not a house fire – it’s training

Thanks to Howard for the tip! Seattle firefighters are back today at soon-to-be-demolished residential buildings on Fauntleroy Way SW south of The Triangle – that’s Highland Park-based Engine 11 out front as of a short time ago.

Firefighters are training – particularly in techniques such as ventilation; we heard chainsaw roaring just as we walked up for a quick pic. We’re awaiting official info from SFD but from past coverage, we’re aware of this program through which you can offer a structure for practice like this before it’s torn down.

P.S. We wrote about redevelopment plans for thi site a year and a half ago.