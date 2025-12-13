WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Santa Pub Crawl, second decade!

(WSB photos)

Santa Claus was coming to town. And so was Santa. Santa, too. And Kris Kringle. And did we mention Santa? If you were in The Junction late this afternoon and/or early this evening, you might have noticed an abundance of Santas. It was the 11th year for the West Seattle Santa Pub Crawl, which started at Shadowland (above) at 4 pm and ended at Poggie Tavern (below) at 8:

The pub crawl also takes advantage of Santa’s giving spirit with fundraising raffles benefiting a local nonprofit – today that was Furry faces Foundation.