WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Tree takes out Little Free Library

In the midst of that tree debris along 48th SW uphill from Lowman Beach is – was – Little Free Library #8702. Gay sent the photo and reports, “Super bummed that a neighboring tree fell on the Little Free Library on 48th south of Graham. We are glad no one was hurt. We take great care with the ivy and undergrowth. Thanks to all who have reached out to us.” We mentioned the 48th tree loss in our morning-traffic report but didn’t know at the time about the LFL. Weather authorities have warned that trees are more susceptible to falling because the ground is saturated, but the forecast has some reason for optimism – just calling for “showers” in our area over the next several days