WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Another wind alert in effect

(Wednesday photo sent by Michelle – downed tree segment, blocking a hydrant by Constellation Park)

After a brief window without a wind alert for our area, the National Weather Service has another one taking effect at noon: A Wind Advisory for 12 pm to 7 pm, predicting “south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph.” If you’re evaluating plans for Alki tonight, with the Christmas Ship and Alki Holiday Lights events, it’s worth noting that south wind primarily affects the west-facing shores, as with the photo above; north-facing Alki is likely to be calmer.