Christmas Ship’s two West Seattle stops, Alki Holiday Lights festival, Winter Sealthstice, Rhodies party, more for your Thursday!

(Countdown Santa, seen in Gatewood a couple days ago as you might guess from the counter)

So much happening today/tonight! From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more):

FAUNTLEROY FESTIVAL OF TREES: Until noon, the Fauntleroy Church hall is open for viewing this year’s trees and “voting” for your favorite by placing nonperishable food donations beneath it. (9140 California SW)

FREE PLAYSPACE: West Seattle Church of the Nazarene is opening its free community playspace two mornings a week, 9 am-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. (42nd/Juneau)

GATHERING AT THE VOID: Get out of the home office for a few hours! “Work, Game, Craft, or Chat! At The Void ” hangout at The Void, 10 am-noon Tuesdays. (5048 California SW)

SANTA AT WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY: First of several chances in the week before Christmas to see Santa at the grocery store! 10 am-1 pm. Our Holiday Guide features the full list. (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: The ground still hasn’t frozen, so this remains a good time to plant! Explore the possibilities – the center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm – taking a winter break after this Saturday – north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

TODDLER STORY TIME IN WESTWOOD: Southwest Library story time (9010 35th SW), 10:30 am.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME IN ADMIRAL: West Seattle Library story time (2306 42nd SW), 10:30 am.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can go listen!)

BAKE SALE AT SANISLO: At Sanislo Elementary after school, starting around 2:20 pm, bake sale to raise money for Skate Night. (Myrtle/21st)

DROP-IN CHESS: High Point Library‘s weekly event is on today, 4-5:30 pm for players under 18. (3411 SW Raymond)

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two regular Thursday night events at HPCS – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Cascadia Pizza Co..

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

ASTRA LUMINA: The light-and-sound show at the Seattle Chinese Garden (6000 16th SW) continues. First admission tonight is 4:45 pm; tickets and info here.

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), for wine by the glass or bottle! And tonight, hosting the Rhodies’ Season 2 launch party – see below.

MR. B’S MEAD CENTER WINTER SOLSTICE NIGHT MARKET: 5-8 pm during the Rat City Art Walk. (9444 Delridge Way SW)

RAT CITY ART WALK: Many venues in South Delridge and White Center, 5-8 pm – see the list/map here.

CHRISTMAS SHIP’S TWO WEST SEATTLE STOPS: The brightly lit boat with carolers on board will stop near Salty’s on Alki (1936 Harbor SW) 5:50 pm-6:10 pm, then at Alki Beach Park near the Bathhouse (2701 Alki SW), 8:35 pm-8:55 pm

-With a bonfire plus this special event presented by the Alki Community Council:

ALKI HOLIDAY LIGHTS: Here’s an updated overview from the Alki Community Council looking ahead to tonight’s festival at the beach:

Weather is looking like it will be in our favor at just the right time tonight. 6-9 p: Bathhouse sets the stage with a DJ, bonfires, hot cocoa and cider and mini-donuts and kids’ activities. Shelter and tables inside. Kids’ doodle tables and the SPD Community Service folks and Alki Community Council have lots of cool things free for kids. Color books, crayons, glow sticks, candy canes. 6:30 Santa arrives at Blue Moon Burger and strolls down Alki Avenue to take pics with Buddy the Elf at the Bathhouse starting at 7 p. Christmas Ship stops 8:35 p. The list of participating reactants giving away free things is long. Check out the webpage. West Seattle High Carolers and characters strolling Alki Avenue. Luminarias will line the beach.

RHODIES LAUNCH PARTY: 6-8:30 pm, at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW) – The season 2 Rhodies FC Launch party, which features a Club-branded Viscon Cellars Sparkling wine, Hors D’oeuvres, exclusive fan merchandise, and a sneak peek at 2026 jerseys. Tickets are available on the Team Square Shop

THE DUSTY 45s: 6 pm, featuring The Mrs. Bill Larsens, at Tim’s Tavern. (16th/98th, White Center)

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm, starting from Future Primitive Beach Bar (2536 Alki SW), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run!

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: If you’d rather walk, there’s an event for you too! Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: 7 pm, B!NGO and the Freakshow, Hiwaves, The Bellycats at The Skylark, $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

WINTER SEALTH-STICE: A Chief Sealth International High School performing-arts celebration – musical groups perform, with Chief Sealth Drama vignettes inbetween, 7 pm at CSIHS, admission by donation. (2600 SW Thistle)

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE VOID: New West Seattle trivia night! 7:30 pm, with prizes, at The Void (5048 California SW).

‘PENELOPE’ AT ARTSWEST: Last week for the musical at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), 7:30 pm curtain.

DJ NIGHT: Extended-weekend spinning starts tonight at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Tophone, 8 pm.

Are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you! (4547 California SW), with DJ Jenn Green, 8 pm.

Are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!