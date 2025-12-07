WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 33 holiday and non-holiday options!

(Seen on Beach Drive – photo sent by Cindi)

Today again brings a two-part event list – first part, the holiday-related highlights, from both our West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

SELFIES WITH SANTA: 8:30 am-11 am Saturday and Sunday mornings in December, DIY photos with Santa at CAPERS Home (4525 California SW; WSB sponsor), donation requested for West Seattle Food Bank.

WEST SEATTLE EAGLES BAZAAR: 18 local vendors, 9 am-3 pm. (4426 California SW)

206 MAKERS’ MARKET AT JET CITY LABS: Find multiple creators/vendors at Jet City Labs (4547 California SW), vendors with ceramics, textiles, baked goods, more. 10 am-2 pm.

VIVA STUDIO TOUR ON VASHON: 10 am-5 pm again today, self-guided tour of Vashon Islaand artists’ studios, just a ferry ride away. Info and locations at vivartists.com. (WSB sponsor)

DIY PHOTOS WITH SANTA & ELVES: $25, benefit for animal rescue, at The Hydrant, 10 am-2 pm. (4541 California SW)

‘MESSIAH’ AT WEST SIDE PRESBYTERIAN: Handel’s classic, with choir, soloists, and the Northwest Symphony Orchestra, 10 am. (3601 California SW)

SWEET REEL HOLIDAY MAKERS’ MARKET: 11 am-4 pm, homemade goodies to eat and drink too. (5001 Delridge Way SW)

RAIN CITY CLAY HOLIDAY ART SHOW & SALE: Rain City Clay in Arbor Heights is hosting a holiday show & sale again today, featuring dozens of artists who work with clay.

(WSB photo from show’s opening reception)

Hours today are 11 am-5 pm. (4208 SW 100th)

WESTWOOD ART STUDIO HOLIDAY ART SHOW & SALE: Two-weekend group show and sale, 12 pm-5 pm today, more info here.

(WSB photo from show’s opening reception – artist Elena Ruhieh)

(9042 31st SW)

MAKERS ART MARKET: Noon-5 pm at Alki Bathhouse (2701 Alki SW), more than 20 artists/makers are participating.

BARRE 3 SIP AND SHOP: 1-4 pm, local vendors, plus wine! (3218 California SW)

CHAMPAGNE EVENT: West Seattle Wine Cellars (6026 California SW) hosts a champagne event at 2 pm – details and registration link here.

REVITALIZE SPA HOLIDAY PARTY WITH SHOPPING: 4-8 pm event. (8142 15th SW)

CHRISTMAS TREES: As noted here, every place that sells them in West Seattle is up and running! Scroll through the Holiday Guide any time for the list.

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, 5 pm and onward tonight. Tickets and info here.

NORTHWEST BOYCHOIR: Northwest Boychoir‘s annual “Festival of Lessons and Carols” at Holy Rosary Church, 7 pm. Tickets here. (42nd SW and SW Genesee)

Now today’s non-holiday highlights, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find more listings!) and inbox:

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Sunday run is back this week – 9 am, leaving from C & P Coffee. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Weekly games are back at the new location of The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

SUNDAY MORNING MEDITATION: Small-group class at 9:30 am at Mama Be Well (4034-A California SW); preregistration info is in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open as usual in its regular spot on California between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in almost-winter produce season – roots, greens, peppers, mushrooms, beans, garlic, apples, more – plus lots of baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, prepared foods, condiments, pasta, more.

FREE NIA CLASS: Now starting at 10:15 am, first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

FOOD DRIVE & SIGN-HOLDING: West Seattle Resist‘s Sunday 11:30 am-1:30 pm sign-holding events also include a drop-off food drive through the rest of the year. South of Farmers’ Market. (California SW and SW Alaska)

LEARN ABOUT EVERGREENS: Garden Hotline presentation at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond, 1:30 pm. Registration required.

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Enjoy your Sunday afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

GUIDED BREATHWORK JOURNEY: 2-5 pm – RSVP for location.

WEST SEATTLE MODERN CLASSIC BOOK CLUB: 3 pm, Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor) – this month’s book is “Ceremony” by Leslie Marmon Silko.

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P COFFEE: Monthly Circle of Songs, 3-5 pm. All ages, no cover. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

‘PENELOPE’ MATINEE AT ARTSWEST: West Seattle’s playhouse has just opened the folk-pop musical “Penelope,” with a 3 pm matinée today; get tickets here. (4711 California SW)

SCREAM CLUB SEATTLE: 3:30 pm gathering at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) to scream away your stress, grief, etc.

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: 7:30 pm, free to play. (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm, Sundays feature live music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that we could add to the WSB community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Or maybe you have a listing for our West Seattle Holiday Guide? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!