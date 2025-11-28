After the turkey, the trees: Where to find yours in West Seattle

(WSB photos: Above, peninsula’s first tree arrivals, at West Seattle Nursery in mid-November)

Though some tree sellers started early – West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW; WSB sponsor) had some when we covered their Open House two weeks ago, and the inventory has increased since! – today is the traditional start of Christmas tree season. Returning this year, as reported here earlier this month, Tony’s Trees at 35th SW and SW Barton:

Proprietor Anthony Morella says he’s a relative of the Genzale family, which had a tree lot here until last year (not to mention the renowned produce stand).

Tony’s is the southernmost West Seattle tree lot. The northernmost is Trees By The Sea, back at 2536 Alki SW this year, the spot that holds Wheel Fun Rentals during the warmer months:

Trees By The Sea’s Tiffany just told us their hours while the trees last will be 10-8 Fridays (though they opened at 8 today), 8-8 Saturdays, 8-7 Sundays, noon-7 Mondays-Thursdays. Also back this year, the Holy Rosary School Tree Lot:

It’s on the north side of the school, next to the playground, and a percentage of proceeds goes to nonprofits. Other tree sellers in West Seattle and White Center include hardware stores – Junction Hardware (44th SW and SW Edmunds), McLendon Hardware in White Center, and The Home Depot (Delridge Way SW and SW Orchard). Some years there are pop-ups – there was one at the Farmers’ Market, for example – so if you see a tree lot we haven’t mentioned, please let us know! (And we’ll keep updating the list in our West Seattle Holiday Guide.)