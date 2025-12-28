WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 14 notes!

(Saturday morning photo by James Bratsanos)

Much quieter than last Sunday, but you have a few options, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find more listings!) and inbox – we’ve also noted some recurring events that are NOT happening today:

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Weekly games at the new location of The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

SUNDAY MORNING MEDITATION: Not scheduled today.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open as usual in its regular spot on California between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in winter produce season – roots, greens, peppers, mushrooms, beans, garlic, apples, more – plus lots of baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, prepared foods, condiments, pasta, more. (Note that our state’s flooding may be affecting some of the growers you usually see.)

FREE NIA CLASS: Now starting at 10:15 am, first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

WESTIES RUN CLUB: No Sunday run today – holiday break.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Closed through New Year’s Day.

‘SUNDAY SOLIDARITY ACTION’: West Seattle Resist‘s Sunday 11:30 am-1:30 pm sign-holding event, also including a drop-off food drive. South of Farmers’ Market. (California SW and SW Alaska)

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Enjoy your Sunday afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

WEST SEATTLE CLASSIC NOVELS (AND MOVIES) BOOK CLUB: Meet at 2:30 pm to chat, 3 pm to discuss this month’s book, C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), full details in our calendar listing.

TRIVIA AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: Now twice monthly, second and fourth Sundays, 5-8 pm, with host Morgue Anne, free, all ages. (9444 Delridge Way SW)

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, 5 pm and onward tonight. Tickets and info here.

LIVE AT TIM’S: 7 pm, live music at Tim’s Tavern (9655 16th SW, White Center), with Daggerhands, Glass Cannons, Kira Severy, all ages.

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: 7:30 pm, free to play. (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm, live music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

BLACK TEA: Late-night tea tasting at Revelry Room (behind 4547 California SW), 9 pm.

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that we could add to the WSB community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Or maybe you have a New Year’s Eve/Day listing for our West Seattle Holiday Guide? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!