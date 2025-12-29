West Seattle New Year’s Eve/Day 2025-2026: The toplines. And last call to add to the Holiday Guide!

(Of course the Space Needle has fireworks and drones again. Above, January 1, 2019 photo by Robert Spears)

Just two days until New Year’s Eve. All the info we have is in our West Seattle Holiday Guide – including two big parties in The Junction:

MASQUERADE at Revelry Room/Jet City Labs (info here)

THE FINAL TOAST with West Seattle Supper Club at Phoenecia (info here)

We’ve also previewed West Seattle’s only NYE parade and NYE/NYD walks, plus of course the Alki Beach Polar Bear Plunge on New Year’s morning. And we’ve even found a library branch celebrating 2026 twelve hours early.

What are we missing? Not too late to add. westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!