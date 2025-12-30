West Seattle Food Bank’s Clothesline closing temporarily after today to get ready for move

(WSB file photo, Clothesline’s current location)

If you need to visit the West Seattle Food Bank‘s clothing bank, the Clothesline, today’s your last day to do it before the Clothesline’s temporary closure. We reported in August that the Clothesline needed to find a new home; WSFB says it’s found one and needs to close temporarily for the move. WSFB hasn’t yet announced the new location – that’s expected in January, with the new location opening in February. Clothesline hours are 10 am-1 pm today at 4425 41st SW.