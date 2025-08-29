NEW HOME NEEDED! The Clothesline could be at the end of its line without one

(WSB file photo, Clothesline’s current location)

Got 2,000 spare square feet? You might be able to help save our area’s free community clothing bank The Clothesline, whose search for a new home is now urgent. Here’s the announcement:

The West Seattle Food Bank today announced that The Clothesline, its free community clothing bank, must find new space by the end of 2025 due to the sale of its current host property. The program is urgently seeking a 2,000 sq ft space within five miles of the food bank to continue serving local families with dignity and choice.

“The Clothesline is a simple idea with a profound impact – dignity. It gives people the chance to choose clothing that fits their lives, their needs and their style — the same way any of us would want to shop,” said Fran Yeatts, Executive Director of the West Seattle Food Bank. “That dignity is what makes this program so powerful and why finding it a new home is so urgent. Last year alone, the community donated enough clothing for us to provide more than 90,000 items to people of all ages. We’re asking West Seattle landlords, faith and civic leaders, and businesses to help us keep this lifeline open by offering or helping us locate a new space.”

What The Clothesline Does

The Clothesline is free and open to anyone in need, offering a dignified, “shop-for-yourself” experience so people can choose items that truly fit their needs—workwear, school clothes, coats, shoes, baby items, bedding, and more. Inventory is sourced entirely from new and gently used donations from local neighbors and corporate partners.

Why a New Home Is Needed

The Clothesline currently operates in leased space owned by a local church that is selling the property. The existing setup includes roughly 1,250 sq ft of display space and 1,250 sq ft of donation-processing workspace, with additional storage and restrooms. Current rent is $3,000/month including utilities.

Space Criteria

~2,000 sq ft total (can be split across rooms)

Within 5 miles of West Seattle Food Bank

Near a bus line

Some on-site parking and an easy drop-off area for donations

Wheelchair accessible preferred

How to Help / Who to Contact

Landlords, property managers, congregations, schools, and community partners with suitable space to lease or host (in-kind or reduced rent) are encouraged to reach out:

Contact: Fran Yeatts, Executive Director

Email: fran@westseattlefoodbank.org

Phone: 206-932-5385