TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Thursday, with Mariners’ season opener tonight

6:01 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Thursday, March 26, 2026. While pro basketball has been grabbing the headlines, today happens to be opening day for the Seattle Mariners, hosting Cleveland at 7:10 tonight, which means traffic and bus effects in the SODO and Pioneer Square areas.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Sunshine for opening day (night), high in the low 50s. Sunrise at 6:59 am; sunset at 7:31 pm.

TRANSIT TODAY

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service, winter schedule through April 10.

Washington State Ferries – Check WSF’s alert page for last-minute changes. The Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route is now on its spring/summer schedule, with 3 boats on weekends as well as weekdays.

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule and routes. Note that Saturday brings Metro’s service change, with buses changing from Barton to Trenton in preparation for the repaving project.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge (fully open but 25 mph speed limit):

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!