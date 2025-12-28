WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Nine new views

Thanks to everyone who’s sent enough bird photos that we can bring you this Sunday gallery! Above, Lindsay Gonzalez saw the “brown crow” – technically known as “leucistic” – with one of its more-common-colored counterparts at Westwood Village. (Our fascination with these dates back to the saga of “Leucy,” who died in the 2009 heat wave.) We also received two owl photos – a Barn Owl, which Zutsea says is the first one they’ve seen in 20+ years in West Seattle:

And we’ll confess, this next owl photo wasn’t taken in West Seattle, but it was sent to us by WSB reader Tanya Stambuk, who photographed this Great Horned Owl in Gig Harbor:

(They HAVE been seen here, too.) We don’t have an ID on this bird – a hawk? – photographed by Jon Anderson:

Now a few much-smaller birds – Gene Pavola caught a hummingbird pausing:

Joshua Crowgey sent this pic of a Dark-eyed Junco:

From Jerry Simmons, an Orange-crowned Warbler:

He also sent this Bald Eagle photo:

And we conclude with another bird seen on the shore =- Robin Sinner photographed Sanderlings at Constellation Park:

Once more, HUGE thanks to everyone who’s sent bird photos through the year, as well as wildlife, other scenery, and breaking news too – we really appreciate being able to share your discoveries – westseattleblog@gmail.com is optimal but if/when text works better for you – and when it’s breaking news – we’re at 206-293-6302.