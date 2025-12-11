TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Thursday notes

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, December 11, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

In the forecast – more rain, high in the low 50s. Sunrise will be at 7:47 am; sunset, at 4:17 pm (as early as it gets, remaining there until this weekend, when sunsets start getting later).

TRANSIT TODAY

Washington State Ferries – WSF says the Triangle Route is expected to be down to two boats for up to three weeks. WSF’s alerts page has the details; Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where.

Metro buses – They’re on the regular weekday schedule and routes.

Water Taxi – regular West Seattle service, fall/winter schedule.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the view looking west. Also note, maritime-opening info is again available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!