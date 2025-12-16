TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: Unstoppable Whoville!

Tonight’s Christmas-lights spotlight falls on Lacey‘s house, another past favorite that’s added more for this season:

We have our Whoville display up on 18th Ave SW, between Roxbury and SW 98th St.

I have added another full-size Grinch this year and improved upon my Whoville theme. I’m always adding a little more, and it’s fun to see during the day as well! I have been battling rain, wind, and the squirrels chewing all of my lights. Anyone else having this problem??

I made some plywood cutout Who houses with lights, still working on the last one. As a kid growing up in WS, the Charlie Brown display was one of my favorites to visit. My Who houses are inspired from memories of visiting that display. As the years go on, I’m sure the village will grow!

I do a big Halloween display and this year we had so much fun having people walk through the yard and bring donations for White Center Food bank. If the weather is clear enough next Saturday, I will set up a selfie area with the Grinch in Whoville and would love for people to bring donations for WC Food Bank and take photos. I’ll update the Blog later in the week.