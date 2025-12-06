REPORT #4: Hometown Holidays crowd cheers West Seattle Junction tree lighting

The tree in Junction Plaza Park is now aglow in its seasonal glory, after a West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays countdown led onstage by District 1 City Counilmember Rob Saka and his kids:

Councilmember Saka’s sweater featured Christmas cartoon villain The Grinch, but the night’s mood was not grinchy in the slightest:

After the lights went on, it was serious selfie time beneath the tree:

Though tonight’s festival was the biggest event of this year’s Hometown Holidays, there’s more to come – Thursday night (December 11) is big too, with the West Seattle Art Walk, Shop Late Thursday, wandering elves and carolers!