PREVIEW: Winter arrives tomorrow am; watch solstice sunset with Alice E tomorrow pm

(December 2024 photo by Jason A.G. Enevoldsen)

At 7:03 am Sunday – almost an hour before sunrise – winter officially arrives, at the solstice moment. That means tomorrow night brings a West Seattle change-of-seasons tradition – sunset watch at Solstice Park with expert skywatcher/educator Alice Enevoldsen. She’s been leading solstice-sunset gatherings for more than 15 years, and it’s a fun, informative way to welcome the new season. She’ll be at the park (uphill from the tennis courts and P-Patch, 7400 Fauntleroy Way SW) starting around 3:45 pm; official sunset time is about half an hour later, but because of the trees and mountains, the sun tends to disappear around 4:05 … assuming it appears at all (by the way, Alice will be there even if it doesn’t, barring steady drenching rain).