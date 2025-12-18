Need a gift for a nature lover? West Seattle photographer’s calendar shows ‘what exists around us and how/when to see it’

With one week until Christmas, you might still be shopping for special people on your list. If any of them are nature fans – West Seattle photographer and naturalist Madison Kirkman might have the perfect gift idea: “My partner and I have been working on making a calendar for the Seattle area with all kinds of naturalist information for the area – whale migrations, what can be foraged and when, salmon viewing, heron nesting, low tides, moon phases, etc. This is the first year we are selling it.” You can order the calendar here for $20. Madison has a free online version too – “We don’t want money to be an exclusionary factor for anyone having this information. We just want people to know what exists around us and how/when to see it! So it’s a local resource online and also a calendar if anyone wants to physically see it at a glance.”