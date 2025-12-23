Here’s what to know for your pre-holiday West Seattle Tuesday

(Even waiting in traffic can bring beauty. Tuesday morning photo by Dave Brewer)

DONATION DRIVES AND GIVING OPPORTUNITIES … see the list in our Holiday Guide to see what’s continuing. Such as…!

COOKIES FOR THE CHRISTMAS PEOPLE: Drop off homemade (no store-bought, please) cookies at West Seattle Coworking (9030 35th SW; WSB sponsor) 10 am-4 pm again today and tomorrow.

ALSO IN THE HOLIDAY GUIDE – LAST-MINUTE SHOPPING: We’re adding to the list there of which businesses we’ve heard from that’s open today/tomorrow. Such as …

MOON ROOM OPEN FOR SHOPPING: Still have gifts to buy? Check out the Moon Room (5902 California SW; WSB sponsor), open 11 am-6 pm today and Wednesday!

FAUNTLEROY CHURCH FESTIVAL OF TREES: Visit the church Fellowship Hall (9140 California SW) before noon to see the themed trees and place food donations beneath your favorite(s) to “vote” for them.

FREE PLAYSPACE: Indoor play! West Seattle Church of the Nazarene is opening its free community playspace, 9 am-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. (42nd/Juneau)

KALEIDOSCOPE PLAY & LEARN: On break until the New Year.

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: Yes, it’s happening today, organizers confirm! New postcard-writers as well as returnees are welcome at this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

FREE FOOD: Chef Smoke (aka Gino) from TheHomeSkillit.com is in Junction Plaza Park today:

THE 4TH ANNUAL JUNCTION PARK CELEBRATION

Hello West Seattle!

Chef Smoke is here again, inviting you to the 4th Annual Junction Plaza Park Christmas Celebration — a joyful community gathering filled with food, music, and holiday spirit.

What We’re Serving

• FREE hot and fresh Smoked Turkey Meals

• Drinks included

• Prepared with care by Chef Smoke and Community Volunteers

What to Expect

• Great Christmas music

• A warm, festive atmosphere

• Lots of joy for this glorious holiday event

• All‑inclusive — everyone is welcome

• Furry friends are welcome too

11 am-4 pm. (42nd/Alaska)

LIVE HOLIDAY MUSIC AT WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY: 11:30 am-1:30 pm Gary Benson, 2:30 pm-5:30 pm Alex Baird. (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor)

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: No meeting today.

CHESS CLUB: All levels welcome! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.

SANTA AT WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY: See Santa at the grocery store! 2:30-5:30 pm. (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor)

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: Not happening at High Point Library during winter break.

EUROPEAN WINE TASTING: Italian wines are the focus on the last of three days of tastings at West Seattle Cellars (6026 California SW), 4-6:30 pm.

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, Tickets and info here; check for available entry times.

SIP AND CRAFT: Weekly holiday-season event at Harry’s Beach House (2676 Alki SW), 5 pm, ornament-making workshop – our calendar listing has the registration link to see if there are openings.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: No classes tonight.

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group event at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034-A California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you participate.

BINGO: Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 5: Five locations for trivia tonight – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub, free, prizes. (2306 California SW) … Trivia at Christos on Alki (2508 Alki SW), 7:15 pm.

