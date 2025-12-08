HAPPENING NOW: Visiting Fauntleroy Church’s Festival of Trees

Many holiday happenings are scheduled for nights and weekends. Here’s one you can visit on a weekend morning, if you’re free at this time of day … the Fauntleroy Church Festival of Trees is open for drop-in visits, 9 am to noon Mondays through Thursdays, all month long, plus two weekend windows we’ll mention at the end of this story.16 trees are placed around the Fellowship Hall, and no two are alike.

The Peanut Butter Tree, by the church’s Caring Ministry, is in the spirit of the event, which is also a food drive – bring a can or jar or package and place it under your favorite to “vote”! Then there’s the tree that fuses two holidays:

“Boos and Sparkles” was created by the Fulford Family. Another tree offers a quiz of sorts:

Students of Low Tide Arts (in the same building as the church and Y) ask whether you recognize any of these famous artworks! On the other side of the room, the theme is Seattle sports:

“A Fellowship Group” created the sports tree. At another tree, you can learn “The Legend of the Christmas Spider“:

That was entered by the Tucker/Dwyer Family. Sixteen trees in all (thanks to Judy Pickens for this list) are set up, so we’ve barely shown you a third – go stop by the Fellowship Hall at the church (9140 California SW) and bring a food donation if you can. If you can’t get there on a weekday morning, you can also visit the trees during a 6 pm reception before the church’s 7 pm Christmas concert on Saturday, December 20, and during the reception after the 4 pm concert on Sunday, December 21.