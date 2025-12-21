West Seattle, Washington

21 Sunday

HANUKKAH: West Seattle Torah Learning Center lights giant menorah at Alki

December 21, 2025 10:28 pm
 |   Holidays | West Seattle news | West Seattle religion

(Photos by Oliver Hamlin for WSB)

Two concurrent menorah-lighting gatherings in West Seattle marked the start of Hanukkah’s eighth and final night tonight. At Alki Beach, the West Seattle Torah Learning Center‘s Rabbi Eli Duban lit the giant menorah, after leading those gathered in a moment of silence for victims of the Bondi Beach massacre:

After that somber start, there was also celebration, as donuts and dreidels were circulated among the crowd.

The gathering was somewhat briefer than in previous years, due to rain and wind.

