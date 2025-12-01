Global showcase for 9-year-old West Seattle musician Ashton Hart Wecker

(WSB video of Ashton performing at this year’s West Seattle Summer Fest)

A young singer/keyboardist who often busks at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market wasn’t there this past Sunday.

But there’s a good reason for that.

Nine-year-old Ashton Hart Wecker is getting ready for the biggest show of his young life – thousands of miles from his home in West Seattle. Ashton’s parents Noah and Angie explain:

He has been invited to perform in New York City as part of the global non-profit Kids Rock for Kids. This organization brings together talented young musicians from around the world to put on performances that empower kids while raising money for various charities. Ashton will be among one of the youngest musicians performing and the only one representing the Pacific Northwest, sharing the stage with kids from across the U.S., the U.K., Ecuador, and Italy.

The show is this Saturday, December 6, at The Bitter End, which Ashton’s parents note is “the oldest rock venue in NYC.”

Ashton was spotlighted on WSB this past January, performing at West Seattle Nursery (WSB sponsor) as WSN presented a gift to Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor) and Mode Music and Performing Arts, both of which he’s studied at.