FOLLOWUP: How gingerbread can help fix vandalized windows

That’s another view of one of the windows broken at Baked Custom Cakes in The Admiral District by a vandal who also broke windows at Alki Bike and Board next door, as reported here on Thanksgiving Day. The holidays can be a make-or-break time for small businesses, but these two are bearing extra expense because of the vandalism. We mentioned Alki Bike and Board’s sales last weekend; Baked also has something you might want to buy:

Proprietor Kristina tells WSB that she’s selling gingerbread kits – not just houses, but also cookies – that matter a lot to her bottom line “especially this season with having to replace my shop windows; as you can imagine those are not cheap and this is a slower time for me so these really get me through the holidays.” You can order kit(s) online at curbside-store.square.site. (Part of the proceeds also benefit West Seattle Food Bank.)