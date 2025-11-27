WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Vandalism at two Admiral businesses

Thanksgiving Day had an unpleasant start for two Admiral businesses, where someone smashed large front windows. We got this report and photos from one of the businesses, Alki Bike and Board:

Sadly both us and Baked (the bakery next door) had our windows smashed this morning at 4 am with bricks. We have footage and it seemed to have been someone in a mental health crisis, just wanted to smash things not steal. We had a pretty big bill here to get this fixed, hoping y’all can encourage some support from the community to shop with us – we were already in the slow season and this just gave us a big hit. Big shout-out to the SPD & SFD for being there and helping the cleanup for both shops.

We have a message out to Baked – reader Susan sent this photo of their window:

We won’t be able to reach police for followup information before tomorrow.