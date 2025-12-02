Dancing, running, playing, cheering, more … all on your West Seattle Tuesday list!

(Photo by Mike Munson, along south Beach Drive SW)

TOYS FOR TOTS: Drop off new unwrapped toys for the drive at Highstreet Insurance (5431 California SW; WSB sponsor), 8 am-4:30 pm weekdays.

OTHER DONATION DRIVES AND GIVING OPPORTUNITIES … see the growing list in our Holiday Guide!

FREE PLAYSPACE: Indoor play on (another) gray day! West Seattle Church of the Nazarene is opening its free community playspace, 9 am-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. (42nd/Juneau)

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are welcome at this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

SSC FOOD TRUCK: South Seattle College culinary students are selling pastries from the truck today, 10:30 am-12:30 pm, near the campus Clock Tower. (6000 16th SW)

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Student of the Month lunch meeting today – noon at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW).

CHESS CLUB: All levels welcome! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: Available for K-12 students at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4-5:45 pm.

COCOA & CONVERSATION WITH WEST SEATTLE TIMEBANK: Find out how you and the West Seattle Timebank can help each other! 5-7 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW)

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

VASHON COMMUTER FAMILY GATHERING: 6-8 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor):

Please join us for an evening of community and good cheer as we meet and greet fellow commuter parents and friends and raise funds for the Vashon Community Scholarship Foundation. Appetizers, cookies, and music will be provided, and drinks will be available for purchase.

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

WESTSIDE DANCE WITH DEAN: All-ages dance lessons, no partner necessary, first lesson free! 6:30 pm at Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon)

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: Classes continue, 7 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW). Our calendar listing has details including how to check if they have space for you. Space allowing, newcomers are welcome, and the first class is free.

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group event at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034-A California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you participate.

BINGO: Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 5: Five locations for trivia tonight – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub, free, prizes. (2306 California SW) … Trivia at Christos on Alki (2508 Alki SW), 7:15 pm.

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Chief Sealth IHS boys host Seattle Academy, 7:30 pm (2600 SW Thistle) … West Seattle High School girls host Franklin, also at 7:30 pm (3000 California SW).

