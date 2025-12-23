West Seattle, Washington

CRIME WATCH: School gun charges; hit-run help; package thief

December 23, 2025 3:00 pm
Three Crime Watch notes today:

SCHOOL GUN CHARGES: Prosecutors have filed felony gun charges against the two 15-year-olds accused of having handguns at Evergreen High School in White Center last Wednesday. Details are on our partner site White Center Now.

HIT-RUN HELP: Hollie is looking for help in finding the hit-run driver who sideswiped her parked car:

She says this happened around noon Sunday on SW Charlestown just west of California. A witness told her it was a white BMW but didn’t get the plate number. She wonders if anyone nearby might have the collision on security-camera video. She filed a report in the WSP system, temporary # M6916344.

PACKAGE THIEF: Logan sent the image of this person taking a package at their Fauntleroy Way townhouse east of The Junction:

My home is two rows back from the main street, inside a private townhouse community. The individual intentionally walked past multiple buildings and homes to reach my porch and steal a package. This required clear effort and intent, not a quick grab from a street-facing porch … With package theft becoming more common, I think it’s important to highlight that thieves are willing to go deeper into residential complexes, not just target homes near the street.

