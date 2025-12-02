COUNTDOWN: Four days until biggest night of West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays

(WSB photo, 2024)

Saturday night (December 6) is approaching – the night when the lights will start shining on the West Seattle Junction Christmas tree in Junction Plaza Park, during a four-hour festival. SW Alaska will be closed east of California for the Night Market, which starts at 4 pm – here’s how the rest of the night rolls out, mostly on the stage, which will again be in the park:

4:30 PM – Endolyne Children’s Choir

5:00 PM – West Seattle School of Rock

5:30 PM – Pet Costume Contest (top prize worth $100!)

5:45 PM – Metropolitan Singers (carolers)

6:00 PM – Tree Lighting (with carolers)

6:15 PM – Holiday DJ spinning tunes

8:00 PM – Night Market closes

The Junction has published the list of vendors – more than 20 – see it here. And it’ll all happen regardless of the weather. See you in The Junction – where Hometown Holidays gets going two nights earlier, with Shop Late Thursday (December 4).