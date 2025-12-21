CONGRATULATIONS! National honor for West Seattle Chamber of Commerce executive director Rachel Porter

(WSB photo of Rachel Porter at November light-rail forum)

Congratulations to West Seattle Chamber of Commerce executive director Rachel Porter, honored by the national Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives in its 2025 list of “Forty Under 40,” which is explained by the organization:

This annual recognition program showcases 40 of the industry’s top emerging leaders who have demonstrated success in their careers and made significant contributions to the communities they serve. The list includes CEOs and staff professionals from a wide variety of roles and chamber sizes. Honored for their creativity, dedication and commitment to identifying innovative solutions that will help shape the future of the chamber profession.

The announcement of Porter’s honor also notes:

ACCE has over 1,600 chambers of commerce and related business and economic development organizations

as members, representing more than 9,000 professionals in the industry. Eligible chamber professionals must be nominated by their chamber’s president/CEO, direct supervisor or board chair. Candidates must demonstrate meaningful involvement in the advancement of their community and proven professional success within their chamber.

The full list of honorees is here. Porter has been executive director of the WS Chamber since summer 2023.