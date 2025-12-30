CLOSURE ALERT: Highway 99 lane closures ahead

An alert from WSDOT:

tate Route 99 lanes and on- and off-ramps near the downtown Seattle tunnel will see four nights of closures beginning Monday, Jan. 5, for landscaping and maintenance.

People traveling through the area between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. nightly should expect:

Monday, Jan. 5 and Tuesday, Jan. 6: The 6th Avenue north on-ramp to southbound SR 99 and the left lane of the northbound SR 99 off-ramp to Alaskan Way/Dearborn Street (milepost 30) will close.

Wednesday, Jan. 7: The two left lanes of the southbound SR 99 near Harrison Street (milepost 33) will close.

Thursday, Jan. 8: The left lane of the northbound SR 99 near Harrison Street (milepost 33) will close.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will use the nightly lane closures to remove vegetation to prepare for later replanting.