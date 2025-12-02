BIZNOTE: West Seattle Runner offering ‘sweat testing’ session

If you’re a runner who’s interested in lots of in-depth analysis about your health and how your body works, this could be for you. West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) is offering a “sweat-testing” session later this month – here’s the announcement:
Schedule of Events – Saturday, December 13th:
7:50 am: Arrive West Seattle Runner
7:55 am: Pre-Run Weigh-In
8:00 am-9:00 am: West Seattle Runner Group Run
9:00 am-10:00 am: Post-Run Weigh-In and Sweat Analysis
9:30 am-10:00 am: Presentation
Register here. THIS IS LIMITED TO THE FIRST 12 PEOPLE WHO REGISTER!
Should You Take a Sweat Test?: youtube.com/watch?v=nUwcOfPTcrM
Learn more about the process and rationale: soundtrainingandracing.com/sweat-test
West Seattle Runner is in The Admiral District at 2743 California SW.
