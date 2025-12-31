BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Lucky Sushi not rolling into North Delridge space after all

Thanks for the tips. Five months after the owner of Lucky Sushi in Columbia City confirmed a plan to expand to West Seattle, with a space in a new building at 5216 Delridge Way SW, the plan is off. Multiple readers told us that the space appeared to have cleared out recently and the Lucky Sushi “coming soon” signage was gone; a person who spoke with us by phone when we called the Rainier Avenue location confirmed they’d scrapped the plan, because the space couldn’t be licensed for what they needed. Before she had to end the conversation to deal with customers, we asked if they’re hoping to find another space in West Seattle, and she said they’re looking around because they now own two restaurants worth of equipment. We also contacted broker Susi Musi to ask about the space’s status and she told us, “The parties were unable to align on build-out terms and mutually agreed to part ways. The space is now available for an office use.”