SIGNAGE ALERT: ‘No Turn on Red’ added at 35th/Trenton

Hard to see in the evening sun’s glare (sorry, got there at a bad time), but the sign in the middle – looking west on SW Trenton from just east of 35th SW – says NO TURN ON RED. SDOT has added that sign in many places but this is notable because it’s for the stretch of Trenton affected by the just-started rerouting of buses from Barton to Trenton. Nearby resident Juanita sent the tip:

FYI, a No Right Turn On Red sign has been added to the intersection of SW Trenton at 35th. Hopefully we can get a left turn signal installed on 35th making the turn onto SW Trenton. It wasn’t so bad over the weekend, but this morning was really touch and go when there was a 21 trying to make the right onto SW Trenton and back-to-back Cs trying to make the right. Also, drivers need to be especially careful approaching the intersection of SW Trenton and 32nd. Yesterday we were getting ready to make the left turn onto 32nd and saw the C approaching at the last minute and were fortunately able to stop.

As we’ve reported, the traffic switch from Barton to Trenton is because of the repaving work that is scheduled to start soon in the bus-layover zone along the north edge of Roxhill Park. The rerouting started early so that it would coincide with Metro‘s spring “service change.”